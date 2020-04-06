Local coffee shops make changes amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Day-to-day life has looked very different since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, including changes to the way Americans grab their morning cup of coffee.

With fewer tourists and the stay-at-home order in place, Panhandle coffee shops are one facet of small businesses having to adjust operations to serve customers and help flatten the curve.

In Lynn Haven, Wild Root Coffee & Apothecary owners decided to close the shop’s doors for two weeks, starting Saturday, April 4.

The closure is temporary, and Co-Owner Eric Marcus said, the decision was not easy to make, but he and his wife wanted to be a part of the solution. Hear more from Marcus in the video segment below. Also, visit Wild Root’s Facebook page for the latest on a reopening date.

In Panama City Beach, The Pour is another coffee shop adjusting services to meet the needs of the community. Typically, customers order inside and can choose a chair or couch to enjoy their drink of choice, but now, must meet a barista at the door for to-go orders only.

Manager Michaela Bennett said The Pour wants to remain open, but be as safe as possible for the community. In order to comply with current rules and standards, the location is offering online orders, but no inside services.

Bennett also said The Pour plans to continue fellowship and community outreach efforts however it can. Find out more in this segment below, and find contact information for the shop on its Facebook page.

