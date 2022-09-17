PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LEAD Coalition of Bay County hosted what they called ‘Glenwoodopoly’. It was an opportunity for people to talk to vendors from banks, real estate offices, mortgage companies, and more.

LEAD decided to host the event because of inflation and the impacts it has had on buying, renting, or owning a home.

The adults were not the only ones benefitting from the event, children were able to as well. The Bay Building Industry Association set up a workshop for kids to engage with.

Executive Director Janice Lucas said ‘Glenwoodopoly’ goes hand in hand with the coalition’s mission.

“Help people lead better lives, This is one way that we’re able to do that,” Lucas said. “By making a one-stop shop available to them so they can get their questions answered. I’m excited, there’s already been preapprovals, folks that have connected with realtors and so we’re helping to make a difference in a small way but in a big way for these families.”

Lucas said she hopes this event helped people find a starting point when it comes to looking for a new home or updating their current finances if they are already homeowners.