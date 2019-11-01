Local club to hold Survivors Empowerment Benefit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Federated Republican Women will hold a Survivors Empowerment Benefit Saturday, November 9 at the Todd Herendeen Theatre.

Doors for the benefit open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be at 7 and the show at 7:45 that night.

Tickets are $40 per person, and a portion of the proceeds benefits Children’s Home Society of Florida and the Open Doors Outreach Network, which work to stop human trafficking in the state.

For ticket information, visit the group on Facebook, or call 850-763-8656.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about how the fundraiser could help provide funding for fighting human trafficking in the state of Florida.