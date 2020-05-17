Local churches resuming normal in-person service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local church is back doing their Sunday services in person.

St. Andrew’s Baptist Church had its first service back in the building worshiping together since March.

However, staff at the church are making sure to still follow proper safety protocols.

Staff at St. Andrews Baptist Church decided to resume normal in-person worship services as social distancing restrictions loosen around the state.

The church feels if they follow the proper safety guidelines and are keeping their attendees safe, then there is no reason to not worship in person.

Staff members are making sure to seat people strategically.

“We actually sat people where they were. we had people as they came in, that escorted them to seats. So except for family groups that could sit together, we kept everyone three seats apart,” said Pastor Michael Claunch.

“We’re sanitizing between every service. So everything is very safe and sanitized,” said Volunteer, Garrison Morris.

Pastor of the church for the past 14 years, Michael Claunch, says he is excited to have people back in the building.

“It’s much better to preach to people in person than to a camera. So it was wonderful. There’s just a fellowship and an energy there that is wonderful,” said Pastor Claunch.

Volunteers with the church agree.

“We were doing the worship service online, we were pre-recording. We love being back here seeing everyone. Even though we can’t hug or anything, it’s still nice to be able to talk to people in person,” said Morris.

Pastor Claunch believes the congregation will get back to normal within a couple months.

“Our senior adults, our really older senior adults, many of them are still waiting until they believe it’s safer. So I do believe we will see an increase week by week, ” said Pastor Claunch.