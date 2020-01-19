Local churches partner to distribute free food

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two local churches have partnered with each other and Feeding the Gulf Coast to hold food distribution events throughout 2020.

Alongside members of St. Dominic Catholic Church, January’s event was held Saturday morning at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church’s Fusion campus.

Feeding the Gulf Coast provided 15,000 pounds of food given to families in need.

Volunteers with the church say even though they were the ones giving, they also received something.

“We’re all helping each other and we all need something. It’s not just us giving them food, but they are coming in and they help us too, they help pack the boxes and give us encouragement too,” church member Katie Fanning said.

Fanning says one woman said especially after Hurricane Michael, the food is appreciated.

“When you’re trying to fix up your house and pay all your bills, just that extra help of having a box of food and not having to worry about groceries for a couple of weeks just really helps them,” Fanning said.

The next distribution event is scheduled for February 8 at St. Dominic Catholic Church.