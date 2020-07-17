Local church prepares for virtual Vacation Bible School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, one church is bringing the Word of God to area children in a safe way.

First Baptist Church of Panama City handed out buckets filled with snacks, crafts and lessons to families and children in order to prepare for their virtual Vacation Bible School next week.

The church is unable to host the Vacation Bible School on campus this year due to COVID-19 so instead children can tune in online every morning from July 20 to July 24th for their bible study safely from their homes.

“Vacation Bible School is always very important here at First Baptist Church,” explained Ginger Owens, Minister of Childhood Education. “It’s a way to reach boys and girls and reach families. During this time of the pandemic and stuff that’s happening, children are at home with their video cameras and machines. This is just an active way to learn more about Jesus.”

For the church members who didn’t pick up their buckets, First Baptist will be handing out the rest on Sunday after worship.