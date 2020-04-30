Local church opens food pantry for drive-thru service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people across the county, state and country are feeling the impact financially.

This could make getting basic necessities tough, including getting what you need from the grocery store.

On Thursday, a Panama City based church opened their food pantry to try and help fill that need.

People could drive up to the Fellowship Hall at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, pop that trunk or roll down the window to get a bag of food.

“I think it’s so much more important now because there’s a limitation that you can buy when you go to the store, even myself when I go for my family personally to shop. There’s limits on chicken noodle soup. There’s limits on canned goods. There’s limits on rice and pasta and so this allows us to sort of supplement what people can’t get from the grocery store limitations,” said Head Pastor Jesse Nelson.

Nelson says it’s also important that the church rise up and be a positive spot in this time of uncertainity.

“The church, although we have stop services does not mean we should stop serving. And I don’t want the community to see us as only seeing them as consumers for us like customers at Wal-Mart so I think it’s important for us to serve through this COVID-19 so they can understand we are truly concerned about them.”

Nelson says they hope to open their pantry on the last two Thursdays of both May and June.

Keep up with Pastor Nelson and Macedonia Missionary Baptist’s Facebook page to know when and what time the next drive will be.

You can also learn more about the church here.