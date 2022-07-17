PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has been open since 1908. On Sunday, they began worship in a new permanent sanctuary.

Antonio Bellamy II has been attending the church for the last 10 years. He was one of the many to attend Sunday’s grand reopening.

“My dad, he brought us here right when we got here it was just a really good fit for us and my family,” Bellamy said. “It was a real good home to come to for a church home.”

When that home was swept away in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the church community was displaced.

From then on, they crammed into a temporary building every Sunday to continue worship.

“The day after storm Michael, we started right then in our rebuild process,” New Bethel Pastor Parnell Smith said. “We knew we were going to have to rebuild and the process started right then and we glorify God every step of that way.”

Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges with increased costs for materials and labor.

He also said it was the church community who came through with the funding for the estimated $2 million rebuild.

“We’re just all excited,” Bellamy said. “We’re just ready, ready to go in there.”

Pastor Smith said he saw many old and new faces enter the church Sunday morning.

He wants the public to know everyone is welcome to be a part of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church community.