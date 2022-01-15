Local church collects supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church is collecting supplies to help those who were impacted by the tornado in Kentucky.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has spent the last two weeks stuffing a semi-trailer full of clothing, food, water, and other necessities to donate to tornado victims.

They will be taking the truck down to Kentucky to distribute the items next week.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Trustee Willie Stephens said they felt they should donate because it hits close to home.

“We saw a need, we experienced Hurricane Michael and we know the need that arises after the storms and we are trying to fulfill that need and do God’s will,” Stephens said.

Saturday was the last day, but church leaders said if you’d like to donate items before Tuesday you can give them a call.

They are still in need of items like cat food, dog food, clothing items, food, and water.