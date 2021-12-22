Local Christmas shoppers under the wire looking for last minute presents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for last minute Christmas gifts, you’re not the only one.

Shoppers from all over the Panhandle were out and about at Pier Park on Wednesday looking for the perfect gift for mom, dad and of course the dog.

Some said waiting to knock out all of their Christmas shopping in a few days is their plan every year.

Walton County resident, Vickie Leady, said they got almost all of their shopping done on Wednesday.

“We’re having a lot of luck,” Leady said. “Getting it all done we’ve got like one more store to go to and then we’re done.”

While Leady didn’t have trouble crossing everyone off of her list — some shoppers weren’t as lucky.

“I just don’t know what to get everyone,” said Apalachicola resident, Arryonna Cargill. “I don’t think everyone’s in the Christmas spirit this year as much so nobody really wants anything they’re just like get whatever so that’s harder than getting one thing — someone telling me something and then I just go get it.”

Cargill came all the way from Franklin County to do her shopping because she said she simply ran out of time.

“Literally I did no shopping so I had to come here and make something work,” Cargill said.

With only a few days left until Christmas, some people are going with easier gift options.

“There’s some people are difficult to buy for and I just might as well give them a gift card and be like hey go get your gift,” said Bay County resident, Dustin Tolson.

Some people said Wednesday wasn’t as busy as year’s past, but last week was a different story.

“Last week I came on like a Thursday and I couldn’t get anywhere,” said Bay County resident, Raquel Martin. “It took me like two hours to get somewhere that would only take like 30 minutes so it was crazy.”

While there were plenty of shoppers in Pier Park, some like Chad Schloser and Tina and Tim McElroy were there to spread Christmas cheer by passing out candy canes and singing carols.

“We’ve got about 800 in here and we’re handing them all out,” said Tina McElroy.

To view Pier Park’s holiday hours, click here.