PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- In the spirit of America Recycling day coming up, ‘Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful’ and ‘Save the Closet’ teamed up to help people recycle their items.

The non-profit organizations arranged a Shred-It event and clothing drive in an effort to help the community reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Documents that were shredded at the event are 100 percent recyclable.

Organizers Kim Christian and Ashley Hayward said the event helps the beach and wildlife stay safe and clean, and provides those in need with clothes.

“Since Hurricane Michael, the population has at least doubled and the organizations that are going to receive this clothing, they give it to people who are looking for jobs, who are homeless and going through different therapy programs or who have had things taken away from them due to domestic violence or things of that nature, ” Hayward said.

If you would like to volunteer or want more information about ‘Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful’ visit keeppcbbeutiful.org