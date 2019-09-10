Local ceremonies to observe 9/11

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the eighteenth anniversary of 9/11, many local businesses and government organizations are planning ceremonies to honor the fallen as well as our first responders.

Arnold High School

  • Remembrance Ceremony takes place from 9-10 am in the auditorium

City of Lynn Haven

  • 9/11 Remembrance & Recognition Ceremony will begin at 9 am at Sharon Sheffield Park
  • A. Crawford Mosley JROTC will present colors, and North Bay Haven Charter Academy Choir will perform the National Anthem
  • Lynn Haven Police and Fire Departments will have a swearing in and pinning ceremony for several officers and firefighters

City of Panama City

  • Flag Raising Ceremony with the Sea Cadets from North Bay Haven Charter Academy beginning at 9 am at City Hall (501 Harrison Avenue)

Naval Support Activity – Panama City

  • Observance Ceremony will be held at the MWR Marina on base beginning promptly at 8 am
  • Please arrive no later than 7:45 am
  • Everyone with base access is invited to attend

Rutherford High School

  • Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8:30 am in the courtyard

Tyndall Elementary

  • First Flag Ceremony of the year will take place at 7:20 am in front of the school to honor first responders
  • Tyndall Air Force Base first responders, past and present, have been invited to attend

Waller Elementary

  • Flag Raising Ceremony takes place at 8 am with local law enforcement and fire department present

