Local causes work to serve first responders

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders continue serving the public at the highest level during the coronavirus pandemic, and local groups are working to serve them in return.

No Fuss Solutions is one of those businesses, currently offering free vehicle cleaning and disinfecting for Bay County first responders from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

While having their vehicle cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant, first responders have their temperatures scanned, then can wait in a nearby room with snacks and drinks available.

Alex Korbanoff, No Fuss Solutions Manager, said the service could help first responders have peace of mind during this time.

“We had fire engines here, we had from all the local municipalities, we had vehicles from the local police departments, and we’re hoping the word gets out, and that we are able to help as many first responders as possible,” Korbanoff. “At least give them a little peace of mind about the environment they’re sitting in most the day.”

The cleaning is available for any Bay County or Municipal first responder vehicle and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

In the Walton County area, the Chamber of Commerce is working to collect personal protective equipment for local first responders.

The chamber has asked the public to reach out if anyone has supplies they are willing to donate, including items like masks, gowns, hand sanitzer, as well as monetary donations.

Megan Harrison, President and CEO of the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce, said anyone who would like to donate can contact the county’s Emergency Management Human Services Branch Director among other county leaders.

“As long as we’re still hearing of needs from our community partners who are responding on the front lines, we will continue to recruit those donations,” Harrison said. “I would say at least through the end of April. Hopefully by then, we’ll be returning to some sense of normalcy, but if not, we’ll continue to solicit donations for as long as we need to.”

Contact information for donating includes emailing ceo@waltonareachamber.com or esf18@co.walton.fl.us, as well as calling 850-307-8100.