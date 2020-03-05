Local career fair helps job seekers find employment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Job seekers in the area came out to Florida State University Panama City for ‘Career and Internship Fair’ hosted by the combined efforts of CareerSource Gulf Coast, FSU PC and Gulf Coast State College.

The fair offered those entering the workforce or looking for a different job the chance to meet over 60 employers hiring. The event also provided the chance to improve interview skills as well as networking.

“I think it’s a really important opportunity for the community. If they’re able to come out and make connections with these employers, even if they’re willing to travel outside of their area to connect with these different employers, these different industries. That’s going to help our labor market, going to help our economy in the long run as we continue through this recovery after the storm,” said Jim Allen, FSU PC Student Success director.

Allen emphasized their hope that the fair will help the employment issues in the area.

“The labor market in Bay County took a significant hit following Hurricane Michael and our partnership with CareerSource Gulf Coast and Gulf Coast State College really helps us address that need. Bringing all those employers together and finding a place where we can help them connect with community job seekers and students,” explained Allen.

Free photo head shots were also provided for the participants.