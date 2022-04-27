PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In less than 6 weeks, WestRock will be permanently shutting down the local paper mill.

450 workers will be out of jobs and many will be actively searching for work.

Eastern Shipbuilding, United Way and Career Source Gulf Coast are among those marshaling support for the hundreds of mill workers facing June layoffs.

Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said their latest contract with the U.S. Coast Guard comes at a great time.

They’re hoping some of the mill workers will accept jobs working on the new cutters.

“First and foremost we are focused on hiring as many of these skilled paper mill employees as we can. So I think that object number one for the community is finding a home for those workers,” D’Isernia said.

Eastern Shipbuilding is just one of many local businesses willing to hire mill employees.

Other organizations like the United Way of Northwest Florida said they are doing everything they can for WestRock employees.

“We are hoping to put together some resume building classes, some certifications. I’m trying to talk to the colleges and schools around town to see what sort of skills we can help them acquire that they might need in that job search,” United Way Interim President Gina Littleton said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Executive Director Kim Bodine said CareerSource Gulf Coast will be offering a multitude of job retaining services to workers.

They will also park CareerSource’s mobile unit at the mill until it closes.

It’s equipped with 12 computerized stations listing job openings and employment information.

“We will ask employers who are interested in employees to take a table in the tent along with us for certain days so that employees can just come on out on their break or when they are coming and leaving to see what jobs are available to them in the community,” Bodine said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is also planning a job fair for WestRock employees in May.

For resources from United Way contact their office at 850-785-7521 or email GLittleton@UnitedWayNWFL.org