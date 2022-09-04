PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists are bringing in a lot of traffic this Labor Day weekend. The good kind.

As rain fell, people poured into local businesses for cover and something to do.

“We’ve passed our daily goal definitely like it’s been through the roof,” Shipwreck LTD and Mercantile Assistant Manager Kyla Caldwell said.

Caldwell said one of their hottest selling items was their Polar Box coolers.

While retailers were undoubtedly thrilled about the influx of customers and revenue, a restaurant owner down the street couldn’t help but feel like her crowd could be bigger.

“This time last year we were a lot busier and I think it’s because of everything going on,’ We did have a decent lunch yesterday and today and dinner but by the evening because we didn’t do any music, we can’t do music late, it really affects us because people will go elsewhere,” Barracuda Beach Restaurant Owner Cathy Capuano said.

Bay County recently implemented a new noise ordinance.

It bans plainly audible sound more than 200 feet away from its origin between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Capuano said her restaurant has received two noise violations.

“We’re losing thousands of dollars every day because we can’t have the music and it’s really been affecting us,” Capuano said.

One more violation and the restaurant could be shut down.

“I just would like to be able to go back to running my business as usual and you know having the music seven days a week outside.”

The business owner claims the county doesn’t bother the other restaurants down the beach playing live music.

She said she is working with an attorney to get the matter settled.