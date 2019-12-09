Local business named Senate Small Business of the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Senator Marco Rubio announced on Monday a local Panama City restaurant is the U.S. Senate Small Business of the week.

Granny Cantrell’s was founded in 2002 by Doug Crosby and his family.

In the release, Rubio said Granny Cantrell’s is known for its delicious Southern comfort food and catering.

Rubio released the following video message to congratulate Granny Cantrell’s as the Senate Small Business of the Week. “As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, it is my pleasure to honor Granny Cantrell’s Restaurant of Panama City, Florida as the Senate Small Business of the Week.”

“Small businesses play such an important role in supporting and uplifting their communities and Granny Cantrell’s is a prime example of the bonds that small businesses create,” Rubio said.

Granny Cantrell‘s is located on West 23rd Street in Panama City.