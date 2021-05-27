Local business leaders honored at Panama City Beach Chamber awards ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Five local business owners were recognized by the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce at their awards dinner Thursday night.

The Chamber said the event celebrates local leaders for their service to the community and dedication to the Chamber.

Former Board Chairman Matt Griffitts was recognized for his leadership in growing the Chamber’s membership.

James Clemens of Mica Specialties received the Ambassador of the Year Award, and Beach Care Services received the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The Chamber said they recognized both Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay as the Community Impact Award winners for their community work on the frontline.

Kristopher McLane, the president and CEO of Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, said it was great getting the members together again at a large-scale capacity and allowing them the chance to network.

“We’re just really proud of our members, they support us,” McLane said. “It was a tough year for them, and it’s just a great way for us to give back, to say thank you.”