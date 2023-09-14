PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another local business has been able to put Hurricane Michael behind them.

John Lee Nissan celebrated their grand reopening Thursday afternoon at their 23rd Street location.

The dealership was heavily damaged by the hurricane.

The owners, management, and staff then had to deal with the impacts from the COVID pandemic and supply chain issues that left many of the nation’s dealerships with no vehicles on their lot.

But those issues are behind them and they’re excited about their new home.

“The biggest accomplishment to make in the customer satisfaction portion was building a pre-owned center first,” said Erasmo Rebolledo, John Lee Nissan’s Executive Manager. “And being able to move our entire sales and service operations into a totally ground-up facility there rather than ever going into trailers rental just to keep the customer experience at a much higher level.”

During the rebuild, John Lee Nissan used new designs to maximize their 12-acres.

The renovated showroom is much larger.

And there is still room to add additional buildings in the future.