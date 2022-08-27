CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway resident was given quite the surprise and celebration Saturday afternoon.

Beulah Bowers turned 80 on Saturday. Many family members, neighbors and city commissioners came out for the party.

Bowers, or ‘The Queen’ as many called her, was gifted a plaque and a picture for all the love, happiness, and service she has given the community.

A longtime friend of Bowers, Audrey Wilson, said Bowers has been a kind role model to her.

“Ms. Bowers met me with love and kindness and she has always called me her daughter,” Wilson said. “She has always been there for me, she has been a wonderful role model for the community. Her love and her genuine heartfelt love that she has for everyone, it is truly for real.”

Her grandchildren, out of state friends, and more stepped up to the podium to express their love for her.

Bowers said she was full of joy to be surrounded by so many people on her special day.