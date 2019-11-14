Local barber offering free haircuts for Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Casandra Raley is known as ‘Barberella’ and can be seen edging up a man’s hair line up or giving women a new do.

This Thanksgiving, Raley says she wants to use her talents to help families prepare for the holidays through her ‘Barberella Fades 850 Give Back.’

In order to so, Raley is giving haircuts for 24-hours straight starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 24.

She says she is going to attempt to give 50 different individuals haircuts in that time. So far, 40 people have signed up.

Raley is also collecting non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products to give to families.

“For the last three years I’ve been in this community and I started out not having one client, just an empty chair. And I’ve been blessed to have clients in this community that has stood behind me and continue to come and help my business grow,” Raley said.

Raley says each family will be fed a meal while they’re at the barbershop and also, she is attempting to give all families a bag of groceries to take home.

If anyone wants to donate to the cause or sign up for the final haircut spots, visit Raley at Jay Wade Cutz Barbershop located in the shopping plaza on the corner of 23rd Street and Highway 77 (near Lucky’s Market).