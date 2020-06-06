Local bar celebrates reopening with customer appreciation night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Guests filled local bars as the state entered phase two of reopening. One of those bars Ms. Newby’s Liquors on Panama City Beach.

Partnering with Gulf Coast Jam and Sandjam, the bar held a special celebration with their ‘Welcome Back Customers’ appreciation night.

“We went to them and said whenever that first night is let’s make it bigger than life. Let’s just bring in the big guys and let’s have a big local party and have a great night,” explained Rendy Lovelady, Gulf Coast Jam executive producer.

Live performances from Heritage, Cline Street as well as other artists filled the air as guests enjoyed their food and drinks.

Gulf Coast Jam tickets were also given to select lucky guests. Those at the bar said they were happy to be there.

“I’m just glad that everything is opening back up and that businesses are getting some income again, that’s the most important thing right now. Everybody’s been suffering for a very long time,” noted Julle Morris, local.

“It’s great to get back out there and see my friends. Just do what I normally do, just have fun and have a good time,” said Tiffany Tabares, local.

20% of bar sales will be donated to Beach Care Services.