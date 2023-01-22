PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday.

Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years.

They decided they wanted to honor those who taught and inspired them when they got their start.

They’re hoping the event will bring the community back to the church through traditional choir gospel music.

“I mean, most of the churches don’t have choirs anymore,” music director Paul Hunt said. “So, in thinking about putting this together, like we did in the early seventies on up, we put choirs together with people that weren’t active in their churches, and they went back and joined those church choirs. So, we figured this might also help to get them back in their church choirs.”

They’re producing the ‘Gospel Choir Extravaganza’ next month at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. They are currently recruiting a lot of local vocalists and musicians to take part and encourage residents to come out and join.

Hunt said he’s not sure if this will become an annual event, but he’s hoping for a big response.

The extravaganza is set to take place on February 25.