Local attorneys receive award for professionalism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Two local attorneys were recognized on Thursday for their professionalism. Graham Clarke and Shalla Jefcoat received the Larry G. Smith Professionalism Award.

The award was established in 2015 after the Honorable Larry G. Smith who served our area as a local attorney, assistant state attorney, and circuit judge.

Clarke is the 2020 award recipient and Jefcoat is the 2021 recipient. The 14th judicial circuit was unable to hold the award ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

“I feel incredibly honored to receive this award today. I’d like to thank my parents who kind of helped me grow into the person I am today. And also Mr. Basford who has helped me by being a mentor and training me in the profession that I’m in today,” Jefcoat said.

The two attorneys received the award at a ceremony held at the Bay County Courthouse. They were surrounded by their families and other local law professionals.