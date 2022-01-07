Local attorney William S. Henry sworn in as new circuit judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and colleagues of a local attorney gathered Friday afternoon to watch him take the next step in his profession.

The Honorable William Scott Henry was sworn in as a circuit judge in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Henry was raised here in the panhandle, graduated from Rutherford High School, and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. He has over 20 years of litigation experience.

At the investiture, he highlighted how honored he was to be fulfilling this duty.

“It means a tremendous amount to me and a true honor but it’s also a tremendous duty that I do have to our community,” Henry said. “I understand that and respect that, that’s my biggest interest is to serve our community.”

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Henry to replace Judge Michael Overstreet who retired at the end of 2021.