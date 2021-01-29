Local attorney honored for helping others

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County attorney was honored statewide for helping others with her law practice in the Panhandle.

Cecile Scoon

Each year, the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Bar honor and recognize lawyers, groups, and members of the judiciary who have freely given their time and expertise in ensuring access to justice for those who otherwise could not afford it.

One of those this year is Panama City’s own Cecile Scoon. Scoon has practiced law for 36 years. She established statewide training for attorneys to work with felons seeking to restore their voting rights.

