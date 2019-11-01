Local artist to hold album release concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local artist, 4 G, will hold an album release concert November 2 at the Callaway Arts & Conference Center, starting at 6 p.m.

The album, entitled “Unqualified,” is a Christian hip-hop mix, featuring artists like Canton Jones. It will be available for listening the same day as the concert.

Tickets can be purchased using the concert’s Facebook page.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more on purchasing tickets, and hear the artists give a taste of the music on the album.

