PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local artist reopened his doors after being closed for the last three years.

The public can now enjoy and purchase Paul Brent’s art from his new gallery.

During Hurricane Michael, Brent’s gallery was completely destroyed, then during reconstruction an electrical fire burned his gallery to the ground.

On Saturday, Brent finally reopened his gallery.

The gallery features Brent’s art pieces, canvas prints, and a lot of other products like handbags and garden flags.

Brent said he is excited to bring his gallery back into the community.

“It feels really good. It feels good to be in the downtown area. I think people know us for being in the downtown area and we are really excited about it,” Brent said.

For the opening weekend, select items are 50 percent off.

The gallery is located at 519 Grace Avenue.