Local artist announces winners of annual student art contest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It was a full house at the Panama City Center of the Arts on Saturday morning, as a local artist announced the winners of his annual student art contest.

The contest, put on by Paul Brent, is in it’s 28th year, celebrating youth art while also spreading awareness on endangered animals.

This year’s contest focused on endangered whales, challenging fourth graders across Bay County to depict the animals through several different mediums.

Brent then judges the art and chooses winners from each school in Bay County, but he said seeing all of the art presented shows great creativity among the area’s children as well as dedication by teachers.

“We have excellent art work and a great deal is due to both the talent of the young artists and the teachers they have,” said Brent. “The teachers get excited about these projects and as you can see we have very imaginative projects and the teachers provide the materials.”

See below for a full list of this year’s winners:

