DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand.

They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly.

They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food.

If you have some free time the shelter needs volunteers, fosters, and rescuers too. Email pweingartner@waltonso.org or go to the Walton County Animal Shelter to start the process.

Manager Patty Weingartner said pet foster and rescue is their main concern right now.

She said it can be a quick process but medical dogs and cats will take longer to recover.

“You don’t have to foster the entire time, but if you can it’s great,” Weingartner said. “You can take them just for the beginning periods and then bring them back to us at any time, so that’s the great news. You get all the joy, the love, and the kisses and all of the fun stuff but you’re also helping them medically and then you can come back and bring them to us, and then we’ll find them homes.”

They partner with pet rescues like Saving with Soul, Road Dogg Rescue, and Nauru Dawg Rescue to provide all the resources needed to take care of the animal while they’re in your home.

There also have plenty of pets ready to be adopted there. Weingartner said they have nearly 50 waiting for a ‘furever’ home. Their adoption fee has been reduced from $55 to $25.

Click this link to their Facebook page to see some of the animals they have at the shelter.

If you’d like to donate to the shelter, click here for a link to their Amazon Wishlist, or you can drop off canned dog food, towels, linens, toys and treats to the Shelter located at 365 Triple G Road in Defuniak Springs. They also accept monetary donations.

Another option for donation drop-offs is at the Freeport Farmer’s Market on the first and third Sundays of every month from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The address is 4497 HWY 20 W, Freeport, Fl., 32439. The next event is on February 5th.

If you have items to donate but don’t have a way to get them to the shelter, farmers market officials said it’s possible to arrange for pickup. Email info@freeportfarmersmarket.com to try that method.