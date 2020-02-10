Local animal shelter holds annual “Spay-ghetti” Luncheon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — It was an afternoon of fun, food and lots of furry friends in Panama City Beach on Saturday, as the Lucky Puppy Rescue held their annual “Spay-ghetti” Luncheon.

“Spay-ghetti is always successful, people have grown to love it,” said Teri Mattson, Director at Lucky Puppy Rescue. “This is actually our tenth year, and people look forward to it. We have a lot of fun, there’s raffle prizes, we have a bounce house for the kids, we bring a few puppies to show off so people can meet the dogs that they’re donating to support.”

The event raises money for the rescue to help them in their efforts to spay and neuter dogs in order to curb overpopulation and overcrowding in shelters.

“It’s hard to find homes for all the dogs because there’s just not enough homes for all the dogs so what we try to do is really hit it hard to prevent,” said Mattson. “The only way to prevent is to stop breeding. So we spay and neuter all the dogs that come through our rescue but we also help people in the community to spay and neuter their dogs too.”

The Lucky Puppy Rescue hopes to raise around twenty-five thousand dollars at this year’s event.