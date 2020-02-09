Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter celebrates Founder’s Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 200 members and supporters of the oldest Greek-letter organization founded for and by African-American women celebrated Founders’ Day Saturday at Florida State University Panama City.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded 112 years ago in 1908. The Xi Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is active in Bay County and was organized in 1938.

Vickie Gainer, a member of the sorority and chapter is the first African American and woman city manager in Lynn Haven. She served as the event’s keynote speaker and spoke about the importance of service and celebrating failures.

“It may take a moment, it may take a week, it may take a year or some years but someway, somehow, our failures turn into victories,” Gainer said.

Dr. Carrie Baker, chapter Vice President says while the day honored their sisterhood, both members of AKA and local supporters gathered at the event.

“We open our celebration to include [supporters] because they are such an integral part of what we do as a service organization,” she said. “During our activities, we see them, different age groups at different times but today we have such a diverse group.”

As of June 2018, the organization had over 75,000 active members, nearly 300,000 members initiated worldwide, 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, and South Korea.

You can learn more about the chapter on its Facebook here.