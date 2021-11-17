Local agencies bust alleged massage parlor sex workers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple individuals were arrested on prostitution charges from six different massage businesses, according to the Panama City Police Department.

The six-month-long investigation stemmed from complaints by neighboring businesses.

Individuals from the following businesses were arrested on multiple charges:

Da Cozy Spa, Panama Beach Spa, Lili’s Spa and Massage, Oasis Massage and Spa, Blossom Massage, and Joun Spa.

Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip 411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.