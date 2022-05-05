BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lovedale community woke up to this heartbreaking news Thursday morning.

21-year-old Logan Chandler is being charged with felony murder after reportedly killing his father Mitchell Chandler.

The victim’s friend said this tragedy is going to touch the hearts of the whole community.

“I’m just sorry it happened and I feel for the family and I ask the good Lord to be with them in this time of trials and tribulations,” Donald ‘D.C.’ Chumley said. “We all go through them but nothing like this.”

D.C. said the victim was his Sunday school leader.

He found out about his friend’s death through someone in their church group.

“And he had told me, he said ‘did you hear what happened?’ I said ‘nope.’ He said ‘that Logan Chandler shot and killed Mitch, his daddy this morning early.’ and it just blew me away I couldn’t believe it,” Chumley said.

He thought Mitch and his son seemed to get along. He never noticed any arguments between the two.

“As far as I know they were always buddying all around and they fished together and stuff,” D.C. said. “That’s why I’m saying it’s just appalling to me that that happened because I had no idea.”

We continually called the Jackson County Sheriff’s office all day, but they refused our requests for interviews and information.