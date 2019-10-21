Lobsterfest propane tank explosion

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Sunday morning there were reports of a gas tank explosion at Schooners restaurant, where they are hosting Lobsterfest this weekend.



Sources at the scene say there were two people who were transported to the hospital with possible injuries from the explosion.



According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of Schooners is headed to the hospital to check on both individuals and to find out details on what exactly happened.



Lobsterfest festivities are still happening into Sunday night.We’ll continue to keep you updated as more details unfold.