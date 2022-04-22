PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s sometimes difficult to think about how day-to-day decisions impact the environment.

Especially when society puts more importance on personal convenience.

Pulling a disposable plastic fork out of the drawer at work, gassing up the car, or choosing fast food over a home-cooked meal.

To have a more beneficial impact on the environment, remember the 5 Rs.

Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot…

REFUSE – When you have the option, always deny and avoid using single-use plastics

Keep reusable silverware and/or dishes at work or stowed away in the car. It will be just as convenient as its plastic counterpart.

If someone is only buying a few items at the grocery store, carrying them out, without a plastic bag is a less wasteful choice.

REDUCE – Downsize how much you purchase, and take note of the packaging it comes in.

Do you need to buy sandwich bags at the grocery store? or could you reuse or invest in plastic/glass Tupperware to carry your meals on the go?

Fast-food fixes have a sufficiently higher carbon footprint than a home-cooked meal.

REUSE – Find creative ways to keep from throwing away items to keep them out of landfills.

Up-cycle an old dress or save grocery store bags to clean up after your pets.

RECYCLE – Find a responsible way to dispose of any paper, plastic, metal, or glass that comes into your life.

Since most counties in the Florida Panhandle do not recycle, here is a list of companies in the community to can bring recyclables.

Walmart – Plastic bags/film

Publix – 3 bins outside of the store for paper, Styrofoam (egg crates only), plastic

Home Depot – rechargeable batteries, any lightbulb

Redco – will take from residents clean cardboard only for a $5 charge. They recommended Shred-It for paper recycling

Office Depot – paper to be shredded @ $0.99/pound

Lowes – plastic bags, CFL bulbs, rechargeable batteries, cellphones (by cust service) plastic garden pots (only in garden center)

Target – plastic bags/films& wraps, aluminum, glass, cell phones, batteries, ink cartridges

Lewis Metals – residents can bring anything metal and lead-acid batteries

Coastal Metals – residents can bring anything metal and lead-acid batteries

ROT – set up a compost system for your food scraps, it’ll create nutrient-rich soil for plants in and around your home… and keeps unneeded waste from the landfill…

Other ways to reduce your carbon footprint are driving less, conserving water, eating locally and seasonally, and switching to a clean energy source like solar panels.