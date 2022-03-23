BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several schools are closed Wednesday because of severe weather.

Here’s what we know so far and we will be updating this page as more closings come in.

Bay District Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

“The weather is too bad to run buses this morning and is not going to clear up for hours, therefore we are canceling school today. We know this will be a burden to many, but the timing of the storm is really dangerous for driving for all. Thank you for understanding,” School officials wrote on Facebook.

Haney Technical College

Rising Leaders Charter Academy

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Gulf Coast School for Autism

Girls Inc.

Gulf District Schools will be open today.

“School and District Staff will exercise great caution as the severe weather makes it through our area. If weather conditions prevent students from attending, those absences will be excused,” School officials wrote on Facebook.

Gulf Coast State College will delay opening for employees and students until 10:00 a.m.

“If students or employees cannot travel safely, please contact your supervisor or professor directly. Please look for updates through the College’s website, text alerts, social media, and local media outlets. Students are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications at www.gulfcoast.edu/alert,” they wrote in a news release.

CareerSource Gulf Coast offices in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties will have a delayed 10 a.m. opening due to severe weather.