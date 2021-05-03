WATCH: Lynn Haven candidates face off

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The candidates for the Lynn Haven City Commission Seat 4 Judy Tinder and Brian Dick sat down to debated various topics Monday night.

The two candidates will face each other in a run-off for the Lynn Haven seat.

Watch: Lynn Haven election forum

On Tuesday, at 7 p.m. the candidates for Lynn Haven Commission Seat 3 will debate and on Wednesday the mayoral candidates will face off, again at 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Monday May 10 and runs until May 14. Election day is May 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Woman sheds 250 pounds after a health scare turned her life around

Lynn Haven candidates face off

Marianna man charged with murder, attempted murder after rest stop shooting

Panama City Weather 5-3-2021

Bill and Melinda Gates announce end of 27-year marriage

Gov. DeSantis announces he's suspending all local COVID orders

More Local News

Don't Miss