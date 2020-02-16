Live Blog: 62nd Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to rain

Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, makes a pass over Daytona International Speedway before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — NASCAR is gearing up for the 62nd annual “Great American Race” from the famous Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

You can find the latest updates from Daytona Beach here (all times are ET):

12:20 p.m.: President Donald Trump departs for Daytona Beach in Air Force One.

1:10 p.m.: President Donald Trump has arrived in Daytona Beach where he will serve as Grand Marshall for today’s race.

"U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A," breaks out as Air Force One lands at the Daytona airport. pic.twitter.com/DOFVX2PalB — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 16, 2020

3:07 p.m.: As grand marshall, President Donald Trump just asked all drivers to “start your engines!” He is the fourth sitting president to visit the Daytona 500.

The President of the United States gives the command for the 2020 #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/YJgX6vwmon — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

3:11 p.m.: President Donald Trump and the presidential limousines are getting set to take a lap around the track.

3:15 p.m.: Below is the official starting lineup for the Daytona 500:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – JTG Daugherty Racing Alex Bowman – Hendrick Motorsports Joey Logano – Team Penske William Byron – Hendrick Motorsports Aric Almirola – Stewart-Haas Racing Jimmie Johnson – Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Newman – Roush Fenway Racing Kyle Larson – Chip Ganassi Racing Brad Keselowski – Team Penske Kevin Harvick – Stewart-Haas Racing Bubba Wallace – Richard Petty Motorsports Cole Custer – Stewart-Haas Racing Austin Dillon – Richard Childress Racing Erik Jones – Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. – Joe Gibbs Racing Matt DiBenedetto – Wood Brothers Racing Christopher Bell – Leavine Family Racing Kurt Busch – Chip Ganassi Racing Chris Buescher – Roush Fenway Racing Ross Chastain – Spire Motorsports Denny Hamlin – Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Reddick – Richard Childress Racing John Hunter Nemechek – Front Row Motorsports Ty Dillon – Germain Racing Chase Elliott – Hendrick Motorsports Michael McDowell – Front Row Motorsports Ryan Blaney – Team Penske Kyle Busch – Joe Gibbs Racing Clint Bowyer – Stewart-Haas Racing David Ragan – Rick Ware Racing Ryan Preece – JTG Daugherty Racing Timmy Hill* – MBM Motorsports* Justin Haley* – Kaulig Racing* Brennan Poole – Premium Motorsports Quin Houff – StarCom Racing Corey LaJoie – GO FAS Racing Joey Gase – Petty Ware Racing BJ McLeod – Rick Ware Racing Brendan Gaughan* – Beard Motorsports* Reed Sorenson* – Premium Motorsports*

The following cars will drop to the rear of the field today prior to the green flag:



11, 12, 13, 15, 32, 52, 95 pic.twitter.com/2Q2JmHADPn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

3:20 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson is taking a lap of honor for his final Daytona 500 as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver and leads the final pace lap.

In honor of @JimmieJohnson's last #DAYTONA500 as a full-time driver, the No. 48 has moved to the front of the field for a ceremonial pace lap. pic.twitter.com/oaQrNDUGk6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

3:30 p.m.: Delay to the green flag. Drivers take one to two more laps before race officially starts. Few raindrops on windshields cause the delay.

3:35 p.m.: Rain has stopped, however, track needs to be completely dry before race starts.

Cars have returned to pit road as rain has fallen at @DISupdates.



Track drying is underway. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/WqlnncdjEA — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

4:20 p.m.: Green flag has been waved. 200 laps. 500 miles. Let’s go!

4:45 p.m..: The Daytona 500 has been paused due to a weather delay.

6:50 p.m.: Daytona 500 has been postponed due to rain. The race will pick back up Monday at 4 p.m.