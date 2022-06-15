WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Families across the country are in Miramar Beach this week for a week-long vacation. All families have children battling childhood cancer.

“When there’s a child on cancer treatment, those milestones get missed,” Lighthouse Retreat Organizer Mark Paul said. “And maybe one or more birthday parties, or birthday celebrations for these kids, they didn’t get to experience that.”

Throughout the week there will be a poker day for Dad’s, a lunch for mom’s and an unbirthday bash for kids.

