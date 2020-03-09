Lighthouse Church looks to premiere new worship center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many buildings across Bay County were destroyed in Hurricane Michael, including Lighthouse Church in Panama City Beach.

The place of worship is currently located on Allison Avenue but they are working on a new place to call home as they will soon be moving into the old Carmike Theater on 23rd Street in Panama City.

“About six months ago we began praying for the theater and thinking about it and trying to find where we belong as a church,” said Lighthouse Church Head Pastor Cole Bailey. “This central location we think is going to be the best location for us.”

They lost their entire auditorium at their location on the beach. During the time being, they have been meeting in their children’s facility for the past 17 months.

“It has been cramped,” Bailey said. “We have an overflow area set up and we pack it out every week. We’ve been very blessed. Our people have been very patient and they have weathered the storm with us.”

Pastor Bailey made the announcement to the church on Sunday about the new location and received an overwhelming amount of support. After breaking the news, church leaders and members gathered at the soon to be new Lighthouse Church for a prayer service.

“We had about 100 people come out Sunday and we just stood out here and prayed for the community and we are just really asking God to bless us and give us wisdom on how to move forward and impact this community,” Bailey said.

Pastor Bailey says he is overjoyed to have a new place of worship open for the community.

“Were so excited to actually have room again to be able to welcome more people into the Lighthouse Church family,” Bailey said.

The building is expected to be complete within the next 12 to 18 months.

Work has already started on renovations but the church is also holding a clean-up day this Saturday, March 14 from 8:00 a.m. – noon and volunteers are welcome.