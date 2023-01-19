WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A judge’s ruling that a Walton man who stole $188,000 from a church would not have to serve prison time has been rejected by an appeals court.

Roger McLaney II, a former dispatcher with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded no contest to stealing the money and was sentenced in January of 2022. Prosecutors asked for three years in prison.

However, Judge Kevin Wells departed from the sentencing guidelines and ruled that McLaney would get a lesser sentence. Wells determined that he could legally institute a lesser sentence because McLaney had shown remorse and the crime was unsophisticated and isolated.

Wells ordered McLaney to three years in prison but suspended the sentence. He also ordered five years of probation. After being caught McLaney had already paid back some of the money he stole and Wells ordered McLaney to pay another $22,000 in restitution within 30 days.

However, prosecutors appealed the ruling and the First District Court of Appeals overturned Wells.

They ruled that while McLaney had shown remorse, his crime was neither unsophisticated nor isolated. McLaney’s defense attorney argued that both were true because McLaney had not hidden the embezzlement very well and he was only charged with a single count of fraud.

But the appeals court ruled that the evidence in the case proved otherwise. While they agreed McLaney had shown remorse, they noted he stole money from the church for four years and that his repeated acts, while charged as a single crime, could not be viewed as isolated.

With the sentence in the case vacated McLaney is now scheduled to return to court in February.