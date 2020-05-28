Life Management Center to hold job fair June 3

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted local economies across the United States and left many without stable work. However, one Panhandle clinic hopes to provide some relief.

Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Inc. will hold a job fair June 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., in front of the A Building in Panama City, providing the opportunity to fill out applications and conduct on-site interviews for nursing positions.

The center currently is hiring multiple nursing positions, said Brittany Cole, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Life Management.

“We are in desperate need of nurses for several different departments and we just want them to come out,” Cole said. “We know that there’s unfortunately been some layoffs with COVID-19 going on, so if you’re looking for a job, please come see us.”

Anyone who plans to attend is asked to wear a face mask and they will have their temperatures scanned before going to the fair, however it is being held outdoors to help with COVID-19 concerns.

The job fair is for nursing candidates, however Life Management Center is also hiring in other fields.

Find what jobs are open using the career section on the center’s website.

