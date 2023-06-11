PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money joins News 13’s Kimber Collins to discuss tornado relief for Hosford and a new program to keep kids safe during the next school year.

“Sheriff AJ Smith got in touch with me. He said let’s start a gofundme page and let’s do something for Hosford. So he actually got Liberty County Sheriff’s Office started in that direction. We will be doing a fundraiser on July 7th, which is a Friday in Apalachicola. The lady who wanted to do this is Barbara Butler, who has the Captain Kelly’s in Sumatra, FL. She’s the one who contacted me wanting to do a fundraiser to try to help the victims there in Hosford that had suffered damage from the tornado,” said Money.

The sheriff said at last check, the area is still ravaged by the storm.

“There are still blue tarps on top of houses. There are some repairs being done, but it’s still there. I just drove it the other day and the tarps are still there. When this is going to be fixed all depends on how fast the contractors can get there and do the work,” said Money.

Money said they also have a bank collecting money for the April 27 tornado victims.

“We started a bank account there where people can mail donations straight to Centennial Bank. All they need to do is put it paid to the Hosford Tornado Victims Relief Fund which will go into that account. All of the money that will be donated will go strictly to the victims, nobody else will get any money other than those who suffered damage from the storms,” said Money.

Sheriff Money said the department is also hard at work this year starting the Guardian Program at area schools.

“I met with the Superintendent, Kyle Petty, last year and we talked about starting the Guardian program in the school system. A lot of counties now are working and doing that with the school system. What it does is it just gives us more people in the school system in case anybody comes in and is an active shooter and starts shooting, which we hope never happens,” said Money. “We felt that the more people that are trained, the better off we might be able to be in case that happens. We only have one SRO in a school and we can’t be everywhere. There’ll be nine of them total and we’re going to try to increase that number next year also. But we’re in the process of doing the training as we speak.”

The sheriff said the training for these guardians will be a bit more strict than police training.

“They had to go through a selection process. They had to go through a psychological exam just like police officers do. They have to go through that to see if they’re fit to be able to carry out the duties of carrying a handgun and enforcing whatever it is that we need to enforce,” said Money. “They also go through classroom training and then the bulk of it will be on the range where they’ll have to qualify at a higher grade than what police officers do.”