UPDATE: Liberty County Schools will be closed Friday.

HOSFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Damage is being reported tonight in the Hosford area in Liberty County after severe storms and a possible tornado touched down.

Liberty County officials said there was damage to homes and roof damage in the area. However, they say there was no loss of life reported at this time.

The tornado rattled near a school in Liberty County but officials said no students were hurt and the storm traveled mostly through the woods.