LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing woman.

Cathy “Catfish” Terry, 61, was last seen in Calhoun County near Pine Island Community on the night of November 29, 2023, officials wrote on social media. She is about 120 lbs and 5’6 feet tall.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association is offering a $7,000 reward for information that leads to Terry being located, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on this case contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-643-2235.