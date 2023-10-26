LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Liberty County judge is facing possible disciplinary action for his act in a criminal case.

County Judge Kenneth Hosford is accused of telling an investigator to search a suspect’s home for evidence, showing a bias toward law enforcement, and chastising a prosecutor, said investigators.

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission recommends that Hosford be reprimanded, suspended for 30 days without pay, and forced to recuse himself from criminal cases for 3 months.

The Florida Supreme Court will approve the recommended punishment.