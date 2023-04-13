LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — About 60 seniors are preparing for life after they graduate from Liberty County High School, some will continue their education, and others will search for jobs but 5 members of the senior class have already built successful businesses.

Mason Wright owns Mason Aviation LLC, editing videos using drones.

“I’m starting flight school in a year so just looking at all that stuff, it kind of came up across me and I said, ok, let’s start a business with this and we’ll see where it goes and hopefully I can transition it into a lot bigger business in the future,” Wright said.

Brayden Richter has found success with his custom apparel company Small Town Customs.

“We incorporated a room in my home that’s a bigger space and has the appropriate outlets and pneumatic capabilities and stuff like that to be able to for me to run the business,” Richter said.

Sara Manspeaker began her passion at the age of 10, creating her own recipes in the kitchen. She now operates Sweets by Sara, a cottage business to offer her cakes and sweets to the community.

“Stuff from scratch is so much better than anything you’re going to get at the grocery store and there’s a lot of love that goes into my cakes and I just think people would feel better supporting someone with a small business rather than a big chain like Publix or the Pigs,” Manspeaker said.

Durwood Vickers and Alden Harper decided they wanted to keep the community clean. They co-own Under Pressure Power Washing LLC.

“We actually went in three ways with $800 and we bought probably the dankest set-up you’ve ever seen, we worked hard and now we have a really nice trailer and top-of-the-line commercial equipment,” Harper said.

“When we finish a job, we’ll have people out there telling us that there’s not many young kids out there trying to work and build a business like we are, and they appreciate that,” Vickers said.

Assistant Principal Tim Davis said he is proud of these students.

“There’s not a lot of businesses here in the county so we love to see our homegrown students that learn these trades and stay here and offer their services for the citizens here at Liberty County,” Davis said.

All five seniors will graduate next month. Vickers and Harper plan to expand their pressure-washing business. The others will stay part-time while they continue their education.