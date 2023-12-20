BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The family of a Liberty County woman, who’s been missing for nearly a month, is asking for your help.

Bristol resident Cathy Terry went missing on November 26. According to neighbors, the 61-year-old was seen walking into the woods behind her trailer park and didn’t return.

“She didn’t take no clothes with her. She didn’t take a wallet with her, so the family is very, very, very concerned,” Terry’s sister Teresa Gottardo said.

Terry was last spotted near the Pine Island community in Calhoun County days after she initially went missing, but no one has seen or heard from her since. Cold temperatures and a lack of her medication makes matters even worse.

“She is mentally ill and her physical disability, she has a hard time getting around because she’s 61,” said Terry’s sister-in-law Hazel Terry. “She has severe arthritis everywhere, and the cold weather I’m sure is not too good for her.”

Law enforcement says they’re doing everything they can to track Terry down, but they’re currently at a standstill.

Terry’s family just wants her home safe for Christmas.

“It’s frustrating because you don’t know where to go,” Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money said. “You’ve followed every lead. You’ve interviewed every person that has been mentioned or we’ve found out information to lead us to that individual. We’ve spoken to everyone hoping that we would get the next lead to take us to where we need to go.”

“We love her and we’re concerned very much. The whole family, all of us,” Gottardo said. “She’s a mom. She’s a grandmother. She’s a great-grandmother. She’s a sister. She’s a daughter. She’s an aunt. She’s a niece. I just need my sister to be okay.”

Anyone with information about Cathy Terry please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 643-2235. A $7,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her recovery.