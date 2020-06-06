LGBTQ Center of Bay County plans Pride Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County put their planning skills to the test this year in order to plan Pride Month festivities around COVID-19.

A number of online events have been scheduled for next week to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The center will be hosting an online movie night, trivia night, a bingo night and even a virtual drag show.

“We have kind of changed things up a little bit out of what we would normally do with COVID-19,” said William Shurbutt, LGBTQ Center of Bay County events director. “We’ve had to make a lot of changes and some of our events will be digital.”

This year would have been the Center’s second annual Bay Pride Fest. Shurbutt said that they had originally booked over 20 drag queens and two recording artists to perform. While they were expecting a large turnout, Cherie Crim, LGBTQ Center of Bay County treasurer, is optimistic about more people participating that possibly wouldn’t have participated in the past.

“We want to make sure everyone is included,” Crim said. “We’re working with FSU and that’s the key. Partnerships are what’s going to make us stronger as well.”

In addition to the online events, the Center is also hosting a couple of in-person events. The Center has put together the “Love Feeds Hunger” food drive which will happen on June 20 beginning at 9 a.m. and will run until all 10,000 pounds of food has been collected. They are also hosting the “Gay the Hathaway” march on June 28.

Not to mention, Pride Month this year is about more than just spreading awareness for the Center.

“Pride Month is about acceptance,” Crim said. “It’s about diversity, it’s about inclusion, and it’s about doing the right thing.”

For a complete list of Pride Month events or volunteer opportunities, visit the LGBTQ Center of Bay County’s Facebook page.